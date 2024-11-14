Paul Wierbicki Sells 35,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,997.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE RSI opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 25.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

