Peter Goguen Sells 12,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,381.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xometry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry



Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

