Peter Goguen Sells 12,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,381.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $16,186.80.
Xometry Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xometry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,488,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 134.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,508,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 864,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
