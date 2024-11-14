Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.59 Million Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of Hayward worth $78,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Hayward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hayward by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,677. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

