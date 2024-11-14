Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 635 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON opened at $386.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

