Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 113,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 32,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Nel ASA Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

About Nel ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.