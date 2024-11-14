Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Short Interest Update

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Card Factory Price Performance

Shares of CRFCF stock remained flat at $1.18 on Thursday. Card Factory has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

