Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Orica Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.
About Orica
Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orica
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.