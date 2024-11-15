Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
ECF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 26,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,900. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.86.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
