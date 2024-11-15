Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) in the last few weeks:
- 11/8/2024 – Clearwater Analytics was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of CWAN remained flat at $30.45 during midday trading on Friday. 1,157,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.05, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.
Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics
In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854,883 shares of company stock worth $44,926,386 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.