Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2024 – Clearwater Analytics was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Clearwater Analytics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN remained flat at $30.45 during midday trading on Friday. 1,157,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,048.05, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $457,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,854,883 shares of company stock worth $44,926,386 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

