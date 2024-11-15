Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $66.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

WPRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 15,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,660. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.84.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

