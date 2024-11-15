bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,895,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 207.25% and a negative net margin of 567.29%. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

