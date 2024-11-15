Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.2 %
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
