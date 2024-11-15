Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHLGY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

