Oppenheimer Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $180.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASND. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.14. 435,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,568. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.13 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

