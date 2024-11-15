Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.42. 529,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

