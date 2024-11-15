Insight 2811 Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after buying an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

