British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

BTI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 787,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,873,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

