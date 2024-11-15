iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 255.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 130,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $89.80. 5,816,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,101,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

