Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 2,332,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,545. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Doximity has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Doximity by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

