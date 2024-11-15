Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Increases By 18.4%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,619.08. This trade represents a 19.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $336,502.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,511.68. The trade was a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,848,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 303,277 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 402,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

