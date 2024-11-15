Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.56 ($0.07), with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 19.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.23.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Insider Transactions at Volta Finance

About Volta Finance

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £4,895 ($6,168.87). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.