Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,599.81 ($45.37) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($45.37). Approximately 140,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,622 ($45.65).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,576.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,845.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 436.43%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

