Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Purchased by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. 107,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

