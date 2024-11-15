Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.88. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,830. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $198.73 and a 1 year high of $267.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.38.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.