IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $11.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,225. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $191.28 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

