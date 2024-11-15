King Wealth Management Group Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 269.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 101,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after buying an additional 74,402 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $610.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.06 and its 200 day moving average is $553.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

