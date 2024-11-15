Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QIS. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 11,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

