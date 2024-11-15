Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NYSE HI traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $4,368,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 51.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76,533 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

