Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $785.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.29. The company has a market capitalization of $746.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.