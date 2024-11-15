i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.
i-80 Gold Trading Down 5.5 %
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold will post 0.0264607 earnings per share for the current year.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
