Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $26.02 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 224,240 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,839,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

