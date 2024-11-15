Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $361.85 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $224.52 and a one year high of $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.84.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

