Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,839,219 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 14,248.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839,219 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 2.6% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $55,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 331,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TYA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,177 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.