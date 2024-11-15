Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is New York Life Insurance Co.’s Largest Position

New York Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 59.8% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $539.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,143. The firm has a market cap of $488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.75 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.