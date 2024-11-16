Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million during the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.