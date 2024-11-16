China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in October

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,189,100 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 2,135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,993.2 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.