LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,776. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $185.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

