River Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

