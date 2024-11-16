Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $131,605,000 after buying an additional 185,962 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 51,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $98.42. 8,119,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,147,972. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.