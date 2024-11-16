Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million-$845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.4 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

