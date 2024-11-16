Northamber (LON:NAR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Northamber Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.78.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

