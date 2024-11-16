Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 5755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.53.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The stock has a market cap of C$114.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

Goodfellow Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Goodfellow’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

