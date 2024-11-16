Destiny Capital Corp CO Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

