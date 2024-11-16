Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,535,000 after buying an additional 894,519 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,593. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

