Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.2% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,127,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.08. 2,874,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.33. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $282.35 and a 1-year high of $392.70. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

