Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Expands By 12.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
