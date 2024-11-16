Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Expands By 12.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

