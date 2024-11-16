European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Down 4.2 %

EWCZ stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $353.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.49.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.