Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Get TWFG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Stock Up 0.9 %

TWFG stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.75, a current ratio of 33.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. Analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in TWFG during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,109,000.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.