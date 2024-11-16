scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 420.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

SCPH opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $173.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 263.11% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

