Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.72). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares traded.
Ophir Energy Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50.
Ophir Energy Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
