NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.61 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.87). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.89), with a volume of 94,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The company has a market cap of £74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.61.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

